Brokerages Set Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) PT at $14.44

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

UROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.07 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

