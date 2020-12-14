Brokerages Set Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) PT at $14.44

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

UROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

