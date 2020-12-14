Brokerages Set Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT at CHF 112.67

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 112.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NESN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 117 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

