Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $21.20

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $15.80 on Friday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.