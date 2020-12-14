Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $15.80 on Friday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

