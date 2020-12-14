Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $55.00

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.