Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target at $75.00

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.