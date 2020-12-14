Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $199,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

