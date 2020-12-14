Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $46.78

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

