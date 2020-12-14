Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) PT at $81.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

