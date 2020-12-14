Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.79.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $426.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
