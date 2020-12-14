Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.79.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $426.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

