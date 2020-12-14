British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,516.08 ($45.94).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,917 ($38.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,663.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,769.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a market cap of £66.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.