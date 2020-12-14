Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

