Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $644,095. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG opened at $94.19 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

