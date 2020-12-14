Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $8.41 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

