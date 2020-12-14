Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $7.93 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

