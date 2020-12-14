Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 102,051 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.82 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

