Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

