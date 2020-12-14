Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 42,928 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 654.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NYSE ACN opened at $245.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

