Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Black Knight by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

