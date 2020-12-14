Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

