Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

