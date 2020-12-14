Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.01 and its 200-day moving average is $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.46%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.71.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

