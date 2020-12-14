Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $8.32 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

