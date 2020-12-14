Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of CTLT opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

