Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $7.26 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

