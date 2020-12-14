Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $7.17 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

