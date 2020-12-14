Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,952.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $695.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.02 and a 200-day moving average of $594.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $721.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

