Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.