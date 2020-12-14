Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.23 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

