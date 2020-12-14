Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,511 Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $204.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

