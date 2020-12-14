Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 85,732 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

