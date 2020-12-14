Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 38,568 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $264.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.