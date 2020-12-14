Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,676 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $482.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.