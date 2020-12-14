Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 100,816 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $119.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

