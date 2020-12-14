Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “
NYSE BEDU opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.
