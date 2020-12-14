Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

NYSE BEDU opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.