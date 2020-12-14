BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $64.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Shares of BBIO opened at $61.35 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,255 shares of company stock worth $6,321,475. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $242,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

