Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Insider Sells £52,500 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) insider Vivian David Hallam sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £52,500 ($68,591.59).

Vivian David Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Vivian David Hallam purchased 3,744 shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872 ($2,445.78).

Shares of LON:BRH opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 million and a PE ratio of -188.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 78.44%. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.