Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Santander upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Braskem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Braskem has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

