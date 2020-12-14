BoringDAO Hits Market Cap of $11.74 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $267.86 or 0.01399052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00865980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00198948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00455440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00156521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

