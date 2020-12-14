Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BQ opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

