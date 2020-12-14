Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2,250.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,050.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,864.31.

BKNG opened at $2,089.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,937.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,781.43. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,549,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

