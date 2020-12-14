Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

