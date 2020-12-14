BMO Capital Markets Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $2.75

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Roots has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

