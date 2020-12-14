BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.20.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.97. The company has a market cap of C$37.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,156. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.32, for a total value of C$93,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,060.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $989,314 and sold 57,850 shares valued at $1,578,591.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

