BMO Capital Markets Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

