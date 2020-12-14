BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$59.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.20.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

