BMO Capital Markets Boosts The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$38.00

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

NWC opened at C$35.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.45. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

