Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.28.

NYSE:APRN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

