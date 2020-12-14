Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BDI stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$147.37 million and a P/E ratio of -35.48.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

